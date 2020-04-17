|
|
Edith Paula Leeser
July 11, 1923 - April 13, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Edith Paula Leeser of Walker Valley, NY, aka "Lefty", a retired Records Manager for Girl Scouts of America, and a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Monday, April,13, 2020, in Montgomery. She was 96.
The daughter of the late Samuel Aron and Johanna Frankel Aron, she was born July 11, 1923 in Ediger, Mosel, Germany.
Edith moved to the USA in 1938, at age 14, and became a citizen in 1945. She lived in Queens until 1975, then she moved to Walker Valley. Edith and her husband Henry volunteered for many years at the Montgomery Nursing Home and had accumulated 10,000 hours between both of them. She was a member of Walden Jewish Community Center, Congregation Beth Hillel.
She was the widow of Henry W. Leeser, whom she was married to for 46 years.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 275, Bloomingburg, NY 12721.
Burial will be in Cedar Park Cemetery in Westwood, NJ. A celebration of Lefty's life will be held at a later date with coffee and cake.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020