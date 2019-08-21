Home

Edith Smith


1944 - 2019
Edith Smith Obituary
Edith Smith
May 31, 1944 - August 15, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Edith A. Smith, age 75 of Port Jervis, NY, died August 15, 2109 at Park Manor in Middletown, NY. She was born on May 31, 1944 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Walter Hughes and Pearl Isabella Litts Hughes.
Edith is survived by her husband, William Smithl her daughter, Pearl Gunderman and husband, Louis of Parksville, NY, son, Billy Smith of Washingtonville, NY; four grandchildren: Louis Jr., Jeremy, Tiffany, and Albert Gunderman and daughter-in-law, Lara Smith of Middletown, NY. She was predeceased by her son, Julius Smith.
Services took place Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
