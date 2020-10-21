1/1
Edith Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Stevens
August 3, 1924 - October 20, 2020
Southfields, NY
Edith Stevens passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at her residence in Southfields, NY. She was 96 years old. Daughter of the late Frederick and Isabelle McGrady Jones, she was born on August 3, 1924 in Southfields, NY.
Edith was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Tuxedo American Legion Post # 293 Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children: Steven Stevens of Pomona, NY, Thomas Stevens and his wife, Lucille of Chester, NY, David Stevens and his wife, Pam of Tuxedo, NY, Dolores Perri and her husband, Albert of Washingtonville, NY, and Lisa Petriello and her husband, John of Winterville, NC; her grandchildren: Aimee, April, Allyssa, Thomas Jr., Elizabeth and Cassandra; her seven great-grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews. Edith was predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur "Whimpy" Stevens and by her 15 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23 with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved