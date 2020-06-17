Edith Yerkes
January 16, 1953 - June 15, 2020
Ellenville, NY
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Edith Yerkes, age 67, of Ellenville, NY. She was a loving mother and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched. Edith Yerkes passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at Vassar hospital with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Edith and Robert Sauers Sr, she was born on January 16, 1953 in Kingston, NY. She was one of seven children and a long-time resident of Ellenville.
As a retired home health nurse, Edith provided many with love, care and support. Edith's magnetic personality, joyful spirit, and strong perseverant soul guided her through many of life's challenges. She lifted the spirits of those around her with her gentle touch and friendly smile. She was loved by all.
Edith loved to bake pies; apple and blueberry were her favorite. She was also highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks. Edith loved her family and her extended family including the congregation she belonged to. She loved to have a house full of people as she was very hospitable, enjoyed entertaining, nurtured many children, and welcomed all with open and loving arms.
As a Jehovah's Witness, Edith had a strong faith in her God. She believed in the "hope of everlasting life" and would want us to celebrate her life and remember her at the best of times.
She is survived by her children: Melissa and Ronita Sauers; her stepchildren whom she always considered her own: Ronnett, Jeffrey, Renaldo, Jonathan, Jerome, and Shawn Yerkes. Also surviving is her brother, Jack Sauers and her sisters, Pamela Nyulassy, Margret Burke, and Julie Desch. Grandchildren include Zachary and Alec Sauers, Jeremy Yerkes, along with many other loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Edith was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Yerkes; her daughter, Tanya Sauers; her stepsons, Allen and Mark Yerkes; and her brothers, Robert Sauers Jr. and Norman Desch Jr.
A celebration of Edith's life will be held at Loucks Funeral Home located at 79 North Main St., Ellenville, NY 12428 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. In the interest of public safety, visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
Personal condolences can be left for Edith's family at www.loucksfh.com
January 16, 1953 - June 15, 2020
Ellenville, NY
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Edith Yerkes, age 67, of Ellenville, NY. She was a loving mother and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched. Edith Yerkes passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at Vassar hospital with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Edith and Robert Sauers Sr, she was born on January 16, 1953 in Kingston, NY. She was one of seven children and a long-time resident of Ellenville.
As a retired home health nurse, Edith provided many with love, care and support. Edith's magnetic personality, joyful spirit, and strong perseverant soul guided her through many of life's challenges. She lifted the spirits of those around her with her gentle touch and friendly smile. She was loved by all.
Edith loved to bake pies; apple and blueberry were her favorite. She was also highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks. Edith loved her family and her extended family including the congregation she belonged to. She loved to have a house full of people as she was very hospitable, enjoyed entertaining, nurtured many children, and welcomed all with open and loving arms.
As a Jehovah's Witness, Edith had a strong faith in her God. She believed in the "hope of everlasting life" and would want us to celebrate her life and remember her at the best of times.
She is survived by her children: Melissa and Ronita Sauers; her stepchildren whom she always considered her own: Ronnett, Jeffrey, Renaldo, Jonathan, Jerome, and Shawn Yerkes. Also surviving is her brother, Jack Sauers and her sisters, Pamela Nyulassy, Margret Burke, and Julie Desch. Grandchildren include Zachary and Alec Sauers, Jeremy Yerkes, along with many other loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Edith was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Yerkes; her daughter, Tanya Sauers; her stepsons, Allen and Mark Yerkes; and her brothers, Robert Sauers Jr. and Norman Desch Jr.
A celebration of Edith's life will be held at Loucks Funeral Home located at 79 North Main St., Ellenville, NY 12428 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. In the interest of public safety, visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
Personal condolences can be left for Edith's family at www.loucksfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.