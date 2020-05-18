Edmund Ardler
April 28, 1932 - May 16, 2020
Greenville Twp., NY
Mr. Edmund Ardler, age 88 of Greenville, NY, passed away at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on April 28, 1932, Mr. Ardler was the youngest of two sons born to the late August Ardler and Anna Cordes Ardler. He lived with his family in Hoboken, NJ until 1947, when they purchased a dairy farm on Mountain Road in Town of Greenville. He was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Port Jervis High School, and he took over the family dairy farm that year. In 1954, Mr. Ardler married Greenville native Catherine Mead, and they raised their two children on the Ardler farm in Greenville. He continued to farm until 1964, when he changed careers to become the manager of the Agway Truck Repair Center in New Hampton, NY. In 1972, Mr. Ardler started his own business, A&M Truck Center in Matamoras, PA, an International Harvester (later Navistar) commercial truck dealership, where he worked for 40 years until his retirement.
Mr. Ardler was active in public service in the Town of Greenville throughout his adult life. He joined the Greenville Fire Department in 1950 and was an active member, serving in various positions in the department, including President and Chief. As President, he initiated the establishment of the Greenville Fire District and served as the first Fire District Commissioner beginning in 1981. He served as Fire District Commissioner again from 2014 until his death.
Mr. Ardler also served in many positions in the Town of Greenville government. He served on the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals and also was Town Councilman. He was elected Town Supervisor in 1991, serving for 4 years. Some of Mr. Ardler's proudest accomplishments during his term as Town Supervisor include purchasing the property for the current town hall and town park on Route 6, bringing the New York State Police substation to the town, preventing the Orange County landfill from being located in Greenville, and successfully suing the State of New York to lower property taxes for the town.
After the love of his life, Catherine, and his family, Mr. Ardler's passion was fast cars, particularly 1932 Ford hotrods. In 1958, he became a member of NASCAR's "Century Club" after clocking a top speed of 104 mph during performance trials on Daytona Beach. He built, owned and raced 1932 Fords his whole life, capped off with one final run down the beach in his beloved 1932 Ford Roadster last October at the Ride of the Gentlemen in Wildwood, NJ. Mr. Ardler was also an avid hunter, and he enjoyed hunting trips with his friends to Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Canada. When he was younger, he also enjoyed playing soccer.
Mr. Ardler leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Catherine Mead Ardler, Greenville, NY; their daughter, Nancy Ardler Avery (Alan), Greenville, NY; their son, Edmund Ardler, Greenville, NY; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Mead (Joan), Greenville, NY, and Russell Mead (Dixie), Bedford, PA; grandchildren, Katie Avery, Burbank, CA, Eric Ardler (Daniela), Greenville, NY and Austin Ardler, Greenville, NY; great-grandson, Grayson Ardler, Greenville, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ardler will be laid to rest in Montague Reformed Church Cemetery, Montague, NJ, following a private service.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 22, 2020.