Edmund W. Silvernail
May 4, 1947 - October 2, 2019
Middletown, NY
Edmund W. Silvernail "Edbo", age 72, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home in Middletown. Edmund was born May 4, 1947 in Goshen, NY. He is the son of the late Walter R. and the late Ruth S. (Fenner) Silvernail.
He was a long time resident of Goshen, NY where he was well known among the community. He spent many years in the 1970s and 1980s as an "honorary assistant" at Marker's Variety Store. He was often seen on the street of Goshen, carrying his radio so he could listen to his favorite team, the Mets, play.….. Ed was also a proud honorary member of the Cataract volunteer fire company for over 25 years. In recent years Ed's favorite place to go was "My School", which was the adult daycare center at The Promenade in Middletown, NY.
He is survived by hIs brother Douglas, wife Jan, niece Heidi Silvernail and daughter Lily, nephews Jason and Casie, and children, Jared and Raeligh of Middletown and Kyle of Virginia Beach,VA, brother Dick (Carol) Goshen, NY and sister Cathy Hess of Clovis, NM. many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruth Silvernail, Sister Lucy Silvernail, and brothers Earl and Ralph Silvernail.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 at the Cataract Firehouse, 40 Green St., Goshen, NY 10924. Come and share your memories of Edbo at your convenience during this time. Refreshments will be served. Ed always loved a party!!!!
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make memorial donations in Edmund's name to your favorite Animal Rescue. Ed was broken hearted every time he saw commercials about the abused and unwanted animals.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019