Edna M. DellaPorte
August 2, 1959 - August 14, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Edna M. DellaPorte of Montgomery, NY, a lifetime resident of the area passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Montgomery. She was 60.
The daughter of Shirley Burger, she was born August 2, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She served in the Air Force. She was a Reike Master.
Survivors include her husband, David C DellaPorte at home; her four children: Nicole Cummins and her husband, Brian of Fishkill, Lisa of Montgomery, NY, Joshua and his wife, Jessica of Middletown, NY and Allison of Montgomery, NY; grandsons: Nicholas and Connor DellaPorte and Brycen Cummins.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21st. Eulogy by family will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences, please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
