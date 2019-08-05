|
|
Edna M. Lesh
August 11, 1922 - July 30, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Edna M. Lesh, a longtime Town of Newburgh resident entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Dainty) Deykes, she was born on August 11, 1922 in Dunmore, PA.
A retired Registered Nurse, Edna worked for many years at St. Luke's Hospital after serving her country during WWII in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. She was a longtime member of St. George's Episcopal Church, and active with both the food pantry and Girl's Friendly of the church. She volunteered with Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for over 25 years and also the Winterhaven and Newburgh Warming Station.
Survivors include two sons, Philip Lesh and his wife Victoria of Highland and Christopher Adams and his wife Debra of Pine Bush; one daughter, Deborah Lesh Weller of Kerhonson; three grandchildren, Alison, Eric and Danielle; five great grandchildren, Xavion, Christian, Maya Onika and Zachary; nieces and nephews, Cheryl, Barbara, Susan, Donna, Jan, Karen, Allison and John. Edna was predeceased by her husband Robert M. Lesh; a brother John Deykes and a sister, Helen Weinschenk.
A Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at St. Georges Episcopal Church, 105 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY, with The Reverend Wayne Schmidt officiating. Private burial will take place in Dunmore, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Edna's name to BrightFocus
.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019