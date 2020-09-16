Edna Machnicki
September 7, 1938 - September 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Edna Grace Machnicki, a lifetime resident died on September 12, 2020, just five days after her eighty-second birthday.
The daughter of William and Pearl Baird Howard, she was born in Otisville on September 7, 1938. She graduated from Otisville High School and was a devoted alumnus of her class and she remained friends with many of her classmates throughout the years. Edna worked for many years at the Middletown Psych Center as a Therapy Aide and after retirement filled her days working with various organizations helping others.
In her younger days, Edna was known for her affinity for sports, especially softball, in which she excelled. She played bingo, worked on puzzles, enjoyed luncheon outings with friends, and loved her dog, Ethel.
She was a member of the Otisville Presbyterian Church, loyal and longtime member of the Middletown Elks #1097, more recently the Port Jervis Elks Lodge #645, and the Mt. Hope Seniors. For years she chaired the popular Polish Dinner Dances at the Elks, sold many raffle tickets for the support of community causes, and was recognized as the Elk's and Lion's Club Citizen of the year.
She is survived by a son, William Monaco (Gabi) in Germany; a stepson, Eddie Machnicki (Krissy) in Honesdale, PA; a daughter, Carol Allen in Colorado; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Howard in Middletown; several nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Ethel; as well as many friends and acquaintances who enjoyed her friendship and her pleasant personality.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Edward; brother, William Howard and her sister, Beatrice Goes.
A special thanks go to Dr. John Ferguson for his many years of compassionate care, Garnet Health; Dr. Vincent Gulfo and the entire Rehab Team and her angels: Grace, Rhonda and Andrea for their Love, time and patience.
Visitation will take place from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21 at the funeral home with a service by PJ Elks Lodge at 11 a.m. and a Funeral Service of Remembrance celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Farley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Otisville Presbyterian Church and/or the humane society of Middletown. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY. www.applebee-mcphillips.com