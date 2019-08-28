|
|
Edna Theresa Boutin (Muncil) Skinner
August 22, 1925 - August 28, 2019
Middletown, NY
Edna Skinner of Middletown died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 22, 1925 to Arthur J. Boutin and Claudia M. Pelletier Boutin in Bennington, Vermont.
Edna was a member of Middletown Mulberry House Seniors, Horton Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers and a former member of Ontario Hose #5 Ladies Auxiliary. She continued to work at Middletown High School until she was 86 years old as the "Lunch Lady", always pleasantly preparing and serving food to the students. Edna enjoyed cooking and canning and spending time with her friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edna is survived by Harry R. Skinner and his wife, Mary Jane of Florida, Susan M. DeGraaf and her husband, Bruce, also of Florida, Dawn M. Gorton of Arizona, and Edward G. Skinner of Middletown.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gordon R.Skinner; three children; Jane C. Schumaci, Gordon R. Skinner Jr., and Charles R. Skinner; as well as her siblings; Agnes Carvalho, Arthur Boutin, Blance LaCroixand Alice Kochera.
Visitation will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery, Midway Road, Middletown, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019