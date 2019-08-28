Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Theresa Boutin (Muncil) Skinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Theresa Boutin (Muncil) Skinner Obituary
Edna Theresa Boutin (Muncil) Skinner
August 22, 1925 - August 28, 2019
Middletown, NY
Edna Skinner of Middletown died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 22, 1925 to Arthur J. Boutin and Claudia M. Pelletier Boutin in Bennington, Vermont.
Edna was a member of Middletown Mulberry House Seniors, Horton Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers and a former member of Ontario Hose #5 Ladies Auxiliary. She continued to work at Middletown High School until she was 86 years old as the "Lunch Lady", always pleasantly preparing and serving food to the students. Edna enjoyed cooking and canning and spending time with her friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edna is survived by Harry R. Skinner and his wife, Mary Jane of Florida, Susan M. DeGraaf and her husband, Bruce, also of Florida, Dawn M. Gorton of Arizona, and Edward G. Skinner of Middletown.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gordon R.Skinner; three children; Jane C. Schumaci, Gordon R. Skinner Jr., and Charles R. Skinner; as well as her siblings; Agnes Carvalho, Arthur Boutin, Blance LaCroixand Alice Kochera.
Visitation will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery, Midway Road, Middletown, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now