|
|
Eduard W. Dolis
May 12, 1941 - November 6, 2019
Monroe, NY
Eduard W. Dolis passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY; he was 78 years old. Son of the late Wilhelm and Mathilde Schienmann Dolis, he was born May 12, 1941 in Germany.
Eduard was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era, and was a retired Vice President at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, NY. He was a congregant of St. Paul Lutheran Church; he was very active with the town of Monroe Board and ran for town councilman.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; his sons, Mark of Oneonta, NY, and Eric and his wife, Jennifer of Warwick, NY; his grandsons, the lights of his life, Benjamin and Jordan, who fondly referred to him as "Ed"; his brother, Otto and his wife, Irmgard of Eastchester, NY; his mother-in-law, Marge Humphrey; his sister-in-law, Susan Hall and her husband, Marty of North Syracuse, NY; his nephew, Brian Hall and his wife, Sarah of Liverpool NY, as well as several cousins in the United States and Germany.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veteran or to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019