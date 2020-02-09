|
|
Edward Albert Barker
November 13, 1922 - February 7, 2020
Harris, NY
Edward Albert Barker of Harris, NY passed away on February 7, 2020 at his home. He was 97.
The son of the late Edward and Elsie Weiss Barker, he was born November 13, 1922 in Yonkers, NY. He was the widower of Margaret Glaesser Barker, to whom he was married 60 years.
Ed was raised in Yonkers, NY where he attended Saunders Trade School. Upon reaching his 18th birthday he joined the United States Army and spent the next five years in the ordinance detachment at West Point. He was later employed as an electrician for the Post Engineers for 25 years at West Point.
After retirement Ed and Marge moved from Highland Falls, NY to Ellenton, FL where they lived for 20 years. After his wife passed away, Ed moved to Harris, NY where he resided with this daughter.
Survivors include his daughters, Carolyn Brucher and her companion, John Spath, and Susan Secor and her husband, Ray; his son, Jeff Barker and his wife, Benedicta; his granddaughter, Kate Secor; six grandsons: John Brucher and his wife, Holly, David Brucher, Steven Secor, Jason Barker, Jordan Barker and Justin Barker; as well as four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Ed was predeceased by four sisters: Elsie Barker, Dorothy Kennedy, Catherine Barker and Helen O'Neill; and one grandson, Richard Brucher.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Entombment will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020