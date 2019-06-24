|
Edward Albert Maceyko
May 1, 1951 - June 23, 2019
Walden, NY
Edward Albert Maceyko, 68 of Walden, NY passed away on June 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. The son of the late Edward and Anna Swatko Maceyko, he was born on May 1, 1951 in Westchester, NY. Edward worked as a Plumbing and Heating Technician for many years for various companies throughout the Hudson Valley.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Maceyko of Walden; a niece and nephew; three great nephews and one great niece; several cousins.
