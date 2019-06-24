Home

Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Edward Albert Maceyko

Edward Albert Maceyko Obituary
Edward Albert Maceyko
May 1, 1951 - June 23, 2019
Walden, NY
Edward Albert Maceyko, 68 of Walden, NY passed away on June 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. The son of the late Edward and Anna Swatko Maceyko, he was born on May 1, 1951 in Westchester, NY. Edward worked as a Plumbing and Heating Technician for many years for various companies throughout the Hudson Valley.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Maceyko of Walden; a niece and nephew; three great nephews and one great niece; several cousins.
Cremation Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY
Memorial Contributions may be made to . Stjude.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019
