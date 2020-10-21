1/1
Edward Benedict Godwin
May 5, 1936 - October 19, 2020
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Edward Benedict Godwin passed away peacefully October 19, 2020 at his Sanibel, Florida home after a long illness.
Born in Depew, NY in 1936 and raised in Elmira, Ed was the son of Patrick F. and Mary Sweeney Godwin. As a youth, he and his brothers worked with their dad as steeplejacks and roofers. A graduate of Elmira Free Academy, Ed attended the Rochester NY Junior Seminary, earned his BA in English from LeMoyne College, his MA from University of Buffalo, and completed post-graduate study in Shakespeare, Wroxton College, England. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish.
A leader in education and the community, Ed was Professor Emeritus of English, and taught for 35 years at Orange County Community College, Middletown, NY, specializing in Shakespeare, Philosophy and British Literature. He was the college's Faculty Association President (five terms) where he fought for fair labor negotiations and practices, setting precedents now held statewide. He was a lifelong member of the National Education Association, and participated in the community college's programs, especially children's theater, "Remembering The Holocaust", and "Finding Our Voices: Women & Creativity".
In the community, Ed was President, Board of Education, Greater Middletown NY School District. He also served on the Ethics Committee, Middletown Psychiatric Center, and was president of Middletown's Thrall Library Board. He was Lector and Eucharist Minister, St. Joseph RC Church and Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY, and a member of St. Columbkille RC Church, Ft. Myers, FL.
Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Ed is survived by Chris, his wife of 49 years; their two daughters, Mary Ann and Amy of whom he is most proud; two fine sons-in-law, Cesar Martinez and Laurent Coussa; and the heart of his heart, granddaughter, Isabella. He is also survived by sister, Loretta Wereley, and brothers, Joseph and Dennis Godwin; sister-in-law, Sharon Godwin, and many nieces and nephews.
After earlier service in the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany, he worked for Sperry Rand on the first computers. Later, he earned a certificate in Technical Communications for Teachers, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 9981 S. Healthpark Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to any area Hospice. Because of COVID-19, a Mass of Resurrection will be private; burial will be at a later time in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Dear Chris,
I’m very sorry for your loss. I remember Ed as an esteemed member of the NEA. He was a respected neighbor and constituent in the 2nd Ward in Middletown. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers today.
Sincerely,
Jay Dwyer
Jay Dwyer
Acquaintance
