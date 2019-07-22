|
Edward Burke
January 29, 1979 - July 19, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Edward Burke, of Hurleyville, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 40.
He was the son of Terrance R. and Theresa (Gallagher) Burke, born on January 29, 1979 in Harris, NY.
Edward worked at Sureway Taxi. He was a very caring and loving person who had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed the warmer months, playing video games, being outside and loved to walk especially when Stacy tagged along. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and would give you the shirt off your back if you needed it. He was a true family man, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his brothers: Ricky J. Burke, James Burke, Terry Burke and John Burke (Sandy); sisters: Renee Fitzpatrick (Michael), Linda Cherepanov, Marie Turner (Clifford), Josephine Wilcox and Stacy Burke; his ex-wife, Paula Burke; as well as 9 nieces, 13 nephews, 9 great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 26th at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 22 to July 23, 2019