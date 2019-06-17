|
|
Edward C. Albright
April 27, 1951 - June 15, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Edward C. Albright of Wallkill, NY, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was 68.
The son of the late Wesley and Charlotte Albright, he was born April 27, 1951 in Queens, NY.
Edward worked for many years at Greenhaven Correctional Facility and later retired from Mount Saint Mary College as a Master Carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Doreen at home; daughter, Melissa Kostic and her husband, Michael of Greenville; daughter, Laurie Nolan and her husband, Timothy of Walden; grandchildren: Kaitlin and Emma Kostic, Makenzie, Hunter and Emily Nolan; sister, Irene Perl and her husband, Joseph of Pleasant Valley; sister, Mae Calderon and her husband; Fred of Holland Patent, NY; Parents-in-law, Joe and Patricia Witte of Highland Mills; brothers-in-law, Steven and Rose, John and Susan Witte; sister-in-law, Anne and Alain Witte and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Wesley and Charlotte
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
The family would like to give special thanks to his nurse Allison and all the rest of the Hospice team.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Walden, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586, Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019