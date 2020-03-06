|
Edward C. Schaefer
August 8, 1920 - March 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Edward C. Schaefer, a long-time resident of Middletown, and formerly of Rock Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Valley View Center for Nursing Care in Goshen NY, where he was a resident for the past two years. He was 99.
The son of the late Edward and Mary Schaefer, he was born on August 8, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific. He was retired from the Monticello Raceway where he was a window supervisor, and a manager of Brender's Leghorns in Ferndale, NY. He was an avid sports fan, most importantly the Mets and Jets, and rarely missed watching a game.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Schaefer of Middletown, NY; his son, Donald Schaefer of Schenectady NY, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ardito Schaefer, who passed away in 1997; his brother, George Schaefer, and his sisters: Anna Costabile, Helen Temple, and Mildred Schaefer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley View Center for Nursing Care, especially the Homestead and Echo units, for the compassion and attentiveness given to Edward while in their care.
A Celebration of Life and burial for Edward will be held at a later date; cremation was private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Humane Society, 142 Bloomingburg Rd., Middletown, NY 10940, or .
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020