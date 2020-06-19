Edward D. Coykendall
March 3, 1938 - June 10, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Edward Dennis Coykendall, also known as Eddie or Corky to many, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at Sapphire Nursing Home in the Town of Newburgh. He was 82.
Eddie was born on March 3, 1938. He was the youngest of five children to William P. and Helen Fitzgerald Coykendall. He grew up in New Windsor, in the area affectionately referred to as Ducktown and attended Newburgh Free Academy, where he was an ace pitcher. He later became a Golden Glove boxer and a champion pool player. His first love was always cars and auto mechanics. He built hot rods in his parents' garage from his teenage years until he could get his own garage. In the meantime, he spent a few years working for DuPont and a few other service stations, before owning his beloved Gulf station on Route 94 in New Windsor. He never really gave up turning wrenches, but he did go on to doing roofing and was renowned in the area for his work on slate roofs in particular. He was a loyal NY Yankees fan, but right up until his passing, when asked who his favorite team was, he would grin with a twinkle in his eye and tell you "the Brooklyn Dodgers".
He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his older siblings Jean M. Whitney, Roy (Sonny) Coykendall, and Barbara A. Calcagni. Eddie is survived by his brother Douglas Kendall of Washington. He was father to William Charles and Edward Dennis (wife Iris Imperial) of Nevada. Also to William Edward (wife Cathy Calder), Tracy Lynn DaCosta, and Shayne Michael of Arizona. In addition, he was grandpa to six beautiful and accomplished grandchildren Cameron, Blaine, Alyssa, Brooke, Samuel, and Liliana. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his nieces Debbie Regan and Gail Christiancy, for the love and support given to him over the years. A special mention goes out to Miguel Agustin, who has been a good friend for many years.
A celebration of life is planned for mid-July in Newburgh to remember our dear loved one Eddie "Corky" Coykendall. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.