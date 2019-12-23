|
|
Edward D Cummings
02/05/1936 - 12/21/2019
Middletown, New York
Edward Dorner 'Ed' Cummings, 83, of Middletown New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Middletown, NY with his loving family by his side.
Ed was born in Ossining, NY to Walter B. and Helen Dorner Cummings. He graduated from Ossining High School and went on to serve in the Navy as a hospital corpsman. Ed married his wife Ann in August of 1957. After his leave from the Navy he began a career with the United States Postal Service, retiring as Post Master in Wurtsboro, and was a 60-year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Ed also served many positions as a McQuoid in the Middletown Fire Department and was a long-term Alderman for the City of Middletown. Ed's service as a Middletown Police Commissioner was a great honor for him. Ed was a 60 plus year member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Middletown and served as head usher at 10:00 mass. Ed also worked as a security guard at Orange County Community College working with his dear friend Kate Kummer.
Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who meant the world to him. He always said he was blessed with the best family in the world.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife Ann, son Terry and his wife Iris, daughter Susan; daughter Judi and her partner Kevin, grandchildren Jillian (Fabio), Nicholas, Erica (Ray), and Kristen, and his best buddies and great grandboys Brenden, Christian, and Ayden. Ed is further survived by his favorite nephews, nieces, many great nephews and nieces, and our dear family friend Kate.
Ed is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Bobby and Walter, his sisters Barbara and Anne, brothers-in-law John and Bart, and sisters-in-law Greta and Sylvia.
We will love you and miss you everyday!
The family of Edward Cummings would like to thank Dr Inderpal Singh and Dr Daniel Rohmer and the staff at Orange Regional Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to the Middletown Police Benevolent Association in honor of the memory of Sgt Willam F. Kummer and/or to the and/or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
A visitation will be held at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 33 Railroad Ave Middletown, NY on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 9PM
A Mass of Christian Burial will be performed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Middletown, NY on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:00AM. Interment will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home
845-343-6918
Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.dewittfh
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019