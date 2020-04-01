|
Edward D. Haycook
March 31, 2020
Canton, NY
Edward D. Haycook, Jr., age 74, passed away March 31, 2020 at his home in Canton, NY surrounded by his loving family.
Ed graduated from Cornell University in 1967 and joined the United States Air Force after graduation. While in the military he served as a Pilot, Flight Instructor and Aircraft Maintenance Officer. Ed retired from his distinguished military career in 1995 as a Lieutenant Colonel and Commander of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the 105th Airlift Group at Stewart Airbase.
Throughout his life he was involved in agriculture and often remarked his experiences and leadership in 4-H made him what he was. Ed and his wife Janet also owned and operated a small dairy farm in Bullville, NY. In 2005, soon after retiring from dairy farming, they moved to Canton, NY. Ed was an avid fan of his grandchildren's sporting events and was always on the sidelines (in person or by video) cheering them on. He also served as Trustee of the United Methodist Church in Canton.
Ed is survived by his wife Janet (Detch) of 54 years; son Michael Haycook (Triva) of Canton, NY; daughter Lisa Klumpp (Scott) of Lockport, NY and sister Barbara Hanson, Peoria, IL. He is also survived by four grandchildren Jennifer Haycook, Matthew Haycook, Joshua Klumpp, and Christopher Klumpp.
Ed was predeceased by his daughter Trisha Michelle Haycook in 1975, father Edward Haycook Sr. in 1990 and mother Elsie Haycook in 2013.
Burial will be in the Rural Valley Cemetery in Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020