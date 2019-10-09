|
Edward D. Larkin
September 23, 1930 - October 6, 2019
Spring Hill, FL - formerly of New Hampton, NY
Edward Larkin Died on October 6, 2019 in Spring Hill Florida. He was 89.
The son of the late Leonard Larkin and Clara Spears Larkin. He was born in Goshen, NY.
Ed retired from Shoprite supermarket in Middletown. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and an avid Yankee fan.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Deborah ( Joe Rodriguez ) and son, Brian Larkin; granddaughters: Eowyn, Michelle, Kimberly, Carrie; and grandsons, Paul and E.J. He is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Booth of Knightdale, NC, Patricia Schultz of Middletown, and one brother, F. Leonard Larkin of Port Jervis. Many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years who passed on September 20th, 2019.
Cremation was private in the state of Florida.
Memorial Contributions in Ed's name may be made to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019