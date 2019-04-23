|
|
Edward D. Otterstedt
April 22, 2019
Chester, NY
Edward D. Otterstedt, a life-long resident of Chester, New York, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Hudson Valley VA at Castle Point, NY. He was 102 years old. The son of the late Charles and Florence Otterstedt, Edward was born in Chester, NY in 1917.
Edward proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was injured during the War while serving in North Africa. He flew on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C., at 101 years of age in April of 2018.
He was a life-long member of the Chester Fire Department, Walton Engine & Hose, and Past Commander of the American Legion Post Orange Blossom Post 1167, served as a Chester Village Board Trustee, was active in the Chester Kiwanis Club, the Chester Historical Society, as well as the Black Meadow Club. Edward enjoyed his Florida winter home for more than 30 years. He was a great outdoorsman, enjoying activities ranging from golf to hunting and fishing.
Edward was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn. They had spent 74 wonderful years together.
Survivors include their children, Sr. Martha Otterstedt, a Presentation Sister from New Windsor, NY, and James Otterstedt and his life partner, Alison Schmitz of Chester, NY, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Edward was also predeceased by his sister, Florence Cushman and his brothers, George, Charles and Elmer Otterstedt.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to Sally, his ever faithful caregiver and to the Chester Village Police Department. They also thank the Doctor's and staff at the Hudson Valley VA Facility at Castle Point, NY, and the Offices of Dr. Ciro Attardo, MD and Dr. Lance Segal, MD, for their compassionate care of Ed toward the end of his life.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, during the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, New York 10918.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church, located at 27 High Street, Chester, New York 10918.
Burial will follow at St. Columba R.C. Cemetery, located on Route 94 in Chester.
The family has specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's name be made to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the Funeral Home, St. Columba R.C. Church or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019