Edward Devine
July 23, 1956 - October 19, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Edward Devine, a trans service truck driver and resident of Bloomingburg, NY, passed away at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was 64 years old. Edward was born on July 23, 1956 in Manhattan, NY to Raymond and Patricia Devine.
Ed was a previous engineer for various pharmaceutical companies prior to going to work for Trans Service in Montgomery. Ed was larger than life. He was kind, thoughtful loving and generous man with a great smile and a great sense of humor. It was that sense of humor that drew people to him, but it was his heart that made us all stay. Ed was always first to check in on everyone with a simple "What's Up?" or "If you need anything, let me know." And he meant it every time. Ed loved NASCAR, he was especially happy when he got to drive one in Pocono Downs. He loved his Dunkin' Donuts and hanging out on the deck with a fire and his Budweiser. He especially loved spending time with his little buddy Donovan, and his big buddy Nick with whom he had a special bond.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Paula; his step son, Nicholas Devine and his fiancé, Lindsay Higinson of Montgomery, NY, his stepdaughter, Ashley Devine and her fiancé, Jason Waite of Newburgh, NY; sisters Ellen Ventura and her husband, Patrick of Toms River, NJ, Trisha Mackenzie and her husband, Jeffrey of Clover, SC; his sister-in-law, Melanie Schnitker and her husband, Carl of Walden, NY; mother-in-law, Irene Cottiers "Shorty" of Bloomingburg, NY and Vita Anastasia of Monroe, NY; his grandchildren, Donovan Devine and Kayden Waite; nieces: Keri-Ann Ventura, Lauren Woods and Victoria Ashare; nephews, Matthew and Tommy Ashare; as well as his fur babies: Shaggy, Maggie and Mooshie.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Patricia; a brother, Stephen Devine, and sister, Dottie Devine.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Cremation will be held privately. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met. A limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and face masks are required and need to be worn at all times while in the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com