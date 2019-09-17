|
|
Edward E. Houghtaling
January 7, 1947 - September 17, 2019
Howells, NY
Edward E. Houghtaling, age 72 of Howells, NY, passed away September 17, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Ctr. in Middletown, NY. He was born on January 7, 1947 in Warwick, NY, the son of Alfred Houghtaling and the late Marjorie Groom Houghtaling.
Ed retired as a truck driver for Zowaski Brothers in New Hampton, NY. He is survived by his companion of 46 years, Doris A. Brink at home. He is also survived by his father, Alfred Houghtaling of White Sulphur Springs, NY; his son, Edward E. Houghtaling, Jr. and his wife, Paula of Otisville, NY; his daughter, Lisa Phillips and her husband, Forest of Port Jervis; his son, Thomas Brink; his daughter, Cindy Sunnekalb and her husband, Kevin; his brother, Al Houghtaling and his wife, Doris of Cuddebackville; several grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Edward was pre-deceased by his two daughters, Katherine Peterson and Cheryl Houghtaling; his son, Charles Brink, Jr.; and his sister, Marjorie Jones.
Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying the great outdoors.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, September 19 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E.Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Waiting In Hope, c/o of Roeder's Ark, 361 Finchville Tpk., Otisville, NY 10963.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019