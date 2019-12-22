Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
Edward F. Brown


1927 - 2019
Edward F. Brown Obituary
Edward F. Brown
10/31/1927 - 12/21/2019
Milton, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Edward F. Brown. announces his passing on December 21, 2019, at the age of 92. Edward was the only son of the late Idel and Helen Brown. Born October 31, 1927 in Marlboro New York.
Ed retired from the Department of Transportation. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and watching the Mets games.
He leaves behind a son Glenn Edward Brown of West Palm Beach, FL, a daughter Sandra Lynne Wilshire of Walden New York, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY on Thursday, December 26th from10am to 1pm.
Funeral services will follow visitation at the funeral home at 1pm.
Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W North, Newburgh NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
