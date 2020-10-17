1/1
Edward F. Spreer Sr.
1930 - 2020
Edward F. Spreer, Sr.
December 28, 1930 - October 15, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Edward F. Spreer, Sr., of New Windsor, entered into rest at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was 89. The son of the late Harry and Helen (Erdman) Spreer, he was born on December 28, 1930 in Newburgh, NY.
Edward was a retired machinist with E. Stanwyck Coil in Newburgh. After retirement he worked for the Town of Newburgh as a custodian for Public Works Department. He attended St. Patrick's School and was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. Active with the YMCA in his younger days, he loved athletics and was an avid fan of softball, volleyball, bowling and golf.
"Ed", as he was known to friends and family "Was simply a good man who loved his family, friends and a good laugh." Ed's family wishes to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, especially Catherine, Sandy and Wendy, and special care by Dr. Stephen Shapiro up until his retirement.
Edward is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda K. (Elrod) Spreer; two sons, Edward F. Spreer, Jr. and his companion, Tari McGregor of Parkland, FL and New Windsor, Jeffrey M. Spreer and his wife, Stacy Brescia-Spreer of Montgomery; two grandchildren, Nicole Fallon and her husband, Matt, Patricia Spreer; one great granddaughter, Eliana Fallon and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by one sister, Helen Fitzgerald and two brothers, Harry and Charles Spreer.
Visitation will be held for friends and family, on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
A Graveside Service will take place 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, with Fr. William Damroth officiating.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stoney Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
188 North Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
