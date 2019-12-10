|
Edward F. Walsh, Jr.
June 10, 1947 - December 9, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Edward Francis Xavier Walsh Jr., a retired police officer for the NYPD, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home in Rock Hill. He was 72. The son of the late Edward Francis Xavier Walsh Sr. and Marie Keller Walsh, he was born June 10, 1947 in New York City.
Ed was an avid fisherman and a big fan of both the NY Yankees and NY Rangers. He was also a member of the Monticello Elk's Lodge #1544, and the Rock Hill Fire Dept. Auxiliary.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Mitchell Walsh; a daughter, Margaret Mark and her husband, Brian; two sons, Edward Walsh III and his wife, Christine, and James Walsh and his fiancé, Jennifer Lundstrom; three grandchildren, Nora, Edward IV and Abigail; a brother, Kevin Walsh and his wife, Sue Ellen; a sister, Lois Walsh; several nieces and nephews; and his dog and co-pilot, Kasey.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. The Rock Hill Fire Dept and Monticello Elk's Lodge will both conduct services at approximately 6:15 p.m. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill Fire Dept., www.rockhillfiredept.com or to the Rock Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps www.rockhillems.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019