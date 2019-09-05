|
Edward F. Winser
April 11, 1938 - September 2, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Edward F. Winser "Ted" a longtime resident of Orange County, passed away at New York Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, September 2 at the age of 81. The son of James E. Winser and Lucienne Hardy, he was born in East Orange, NJ. From a very early age, he lived with the family of Lorna BeCraft Shultz and Seely Cummings Shultz in Sloatsburg, NY.
Ted graduated from Suffern High School and attended Cornell University for two years. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Korea where he served as a Medic. His primary occupation after his service to our country was that of surveyor, and was part of a survey firm that surveyed I-84, Bronx General Hospital, and the expansion of the campus at the State University of NY at New Paltz. For many years he was employed by the Sparaco Survey Firm, and was also employed by New York Labs and Sterling Forest Gardens.
Ted was an individual of many talents and had a great wealth of knowledge in many fields. At one time he was a bee keeper. He was very interested in the Theater and Music, and appeared in many productions of the Ridgebury Play House including "Damn Yankees", "Guys and Dolls" and "Oliver". He was a member of Warwick Valley Choral Society and had performed at West Point as well as in many local churches.
For more than 40 years he resided in the City of Newburgh with his life mate and husband, Frank Goncalves. After his retirement he was a docent (Volunteer and educator) for a number of organizations: Constitutional Island where he portrayed Yankee Doodle and gave tours to many Redobts (Military lookouts) that were used during the Revolutionary War; Bear Mountain State Park, where he did an interpretation of Walt Whitman and did outdoor cooking over an open fire, as cooking was one of his favorite things to do; and Van Cortlandtville Historical Society, where he did demonstrations and lectures on a wide range of topics.
At his request, he wanted to be cremated immediately with no visitation or service. The cremains will be interred at his husband's family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor. At a later date there will be a celebration of "Ted's life".
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019