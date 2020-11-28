Edward Fengya
August 26, 1927 - November 22, 2020
Middletown , NY
Edward Fengya, age 93, Beloved Father, a Great Dad, and Good True Friend, passed away at his home residence in Middletown, New York, peacefully with his loving family being present with him on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Edward Fengya was born August 26, 1927 in Passaic, NJ, the son of Peter Fengya and Anna (nee Berezsnyak)-Fengya, being naturalized U.S. Citizens from Austria-Hungary. Edward Fengya was married on November 9, 1957 to Helene E. (nee Frtala) Fengya at Holy Name Slovak Catholic Church, Passaic, NJ and Edward Fengya is now survived by his loving daughter, Regina C. Fengya and his loving sons: Edward V. Fengya, Anthony L. Fengya, and Joseph P. Fengya, and is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Helene E. Frtala-Fengya, son, Vincent E. Fengya, daughter, Karen M. Fengya, father and mother, Peter Fengya and Anna Berezsnyak, brothers, Peter Fengya, Jr., Robert Fengya, Michael Fengya, sisters, Mary (nee Fengya)-Yubchanik, Helen (nee Fengya)-Fecko, his good friends Allen and Helen Fecko.
Edward Fengya proudly enlisted and served in the United States Navy with his rank being Airman Apprentice, having received during his tour of duty in the Navy the "American Theatre Ribbon" and "World War II Victory Medal" thereafter his service in the United States Navy receiving an "Honorable" Discharge from the United States Navy. Edward Fengya was a Life Member of Disabled American Veterans
and also a member of American Legion Post #151, in Middletown, NY. Edward Fengya during his life was a self employed General Contractor in the construction industry building houses, and doing home improvements.
Edward, our dad, was a member and communicant of Holy Name Slovak Catholic Church, Passaic, NJ.
Dad, in his younger years of life enjoyed hunting and fishing, boating, swimming. Throughout our father's life he enjoyed his motor vehicle trucks and cars that he drove, going to flea markets, yard sales, fun events, and traveling. He loved animals, especially his German Shepherd dogs named Brandy and CoCo. Dad enjoyed family gatherings, parties, and dad's favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas, also celebrating birthdays. Activities dad loved were going to horse racing events, even taking the chances at various lotteries, and charity events. One year it was exciting; he actually won $500.00 at an Elks' Club BBQ. Watching movies, games shows, Joel Osteen Ministry Television Services, Catholic Masses, Music and Awards shows, were among the things Edward enjoyed. Listening to the radio was a pastime, music and talk shows, and his favorite music was Polka. Dad enjoyed eating White Castle burgers and hot dogs from Rutts Hutt, in New Jersey. Edward Fengya always was a very well dapper dressed up fellow. Our Pop always without fail on holidays and birthdays and special events would sign and give all of his family greeting cards with a salutation of "LOVE" and "Blessings".
Edward Fengya, Daddy, Dad, Pop, Father, Good Friend, all of the Beatitudes and Matthew Chapter 5 spoken by Jesus Christ were and are applicable to you in your natural life and living life for truly yours is the kingdom of heaven and all of its rewards and accolades, Rest in Peace dear dad and good friend, God has opened up all of the heavens to you for all eternity, certainly we will meet again and see you in the next life with God, you, Mom, Vince, Karen, grandpa, grandma, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and friends in heaven.
An extra special "Thank you" goes to our sister, Regina C. Fengya for over 32 years of loyal and faithful and genuine care giving to our dad, and an extra special "Thank you" goes to James F. Delillo for all of his kind, and good help throughout our dad's life journey. On behalf of our father, Edward Fengya, and all of us in the Fengya Family appreciate ever so much, James all that you have helped with to make our father's life easier and enhanced. An extra special "Thank you" goes to our brother, Anthony L. Fengya for being dad's everyday pal and social companion; feeding dad his breakfast everyday without fail for the last past more than 25 years, and a extra special "Thank you" goes to our brother, Edward V. Fengya for all of the logistics, administration in providing for our father, Edward Fengya for more than thirty years which provided dad comfort, ease, and shelter to live at home with excellent care and no worries for our dad during his life to have peace and tranquility.
Edward our dad would call his son Edward V., faithfully and say during his calls every night saying to his son Edward V. "Good Night, you are my good son, Edward V., I Love you and I always will and God Bless you always" Dad also would communicate to his sons, Anthony, Joseph and his daughter, Regina his sentiments of love to each of them during his life. Edward Fengya, Daddy, Dad, Pop, and Good Friend your sons Edward V., Anthony, Joseph and daughter, Regina will now miss all of your kind words, your love, and we do miss you, and our memory of Edward Fengya will be always a blessing and will live in the hearts of his sons and daughter now and forever through eternity but we know you are in peace and in heaven with God, Jesus Christ.
Because of the COVID-19 there will be an immediate family visitation at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, NY, and thereafter, at the Hillside Cemetery, Mulberry Street, Middletown, NY, a graveside service conducted by Deacon Alexander Gapay with Military Honors. Burial will be in the Fengya Family plot at 11:30 a.m., Monday, November 30th. All are welcome to attend at the Hillside Cemetery, but should you decide to attend the outside funeral at the Hillside Cemetery, please wear mask and social distance in accordance with the CDC and NYS and Local Health Department Rules, Regulation or Suggestions.
Into the ensuing future when the COVID-19 plague has been decimated and it is safe for inside public gatherings there will be a formal a memorial church service for Edward Fengya.
Funeral arrangements for Edward Fengya are entrusted to the good care of Chris Martinez of the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY, (845) 343-6918, www.DeWittFH.com