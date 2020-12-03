Edward Fodrowski
May 23, 1932 - November 28, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Edward Fodrowski, age 88 of New Windsor, entered into rest Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. Edward was born May 23, 1932 in Jamaica, NY. He married Elizabeth McGhee on June 1, 1991.
He was employed by Verizon, Deer Park, Long Island, NY as a Trouble Shooter, where he retired. He was employed by Howard Johnson in Newburgh, NY for 17 years and Walmart in Newburgh for five years. Edward was well known for his compassion, kindness, and, most of all, his witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth (McGhee) Fodrowski; his daughter, Nikki Fierro Schreiner, and her four children: Nicholas, Xavier, Brandon, and Anthony; his daughter, Angel Bunting and her two children: Kristine and Kevin; his sister, Theresa Grant; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary Fodrowski; siblings: Sister Alice, Viola, Stella, Sophie, Charlie, John, and Joe.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, December 6th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
