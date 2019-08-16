|
|
Edward Giacomo Fava
May 15, 1927 - August 15, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Edward Giacomo Fava of Greenwood Lake, NY, died peacefully at the New York State Veterans Home at Montrose in Montrose, NY on August 15, 2019. Born on May 15, 1927 at his home on MacQuesten Parkway in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Bernardino and Albina (DeVito) Fava. He attended local schools and worked at the Fava family butcher shop for many years.
He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Dix in Burlington County, NJ, following World War II. In 1950 he married Mary L. (Marciano) Fava of New Rochelle, NY, and they started a family of three children. Edward and Mary purchased The Woodlands hotel, restaurant and bar in Greenwood Lake in 1957 and in 1960 moved to Greenwood Lake where he became a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was employed at the Mother Cabrini Sister House, The Greenwood Lake Union Free School District and Fairlawn Manor Nursing Home. He launched several entrepreneurial culinary ventures throughout his career, and he and Mary also catered events for the Archdiocese of New York.
Edward is survived by his loving family – daughter, Albina Fava Hannigan and her husband, Patrick. He also is survived by his four grandchildren: Mary Fava-Marsh and her husband, David Marsh, Anthony Fava and his wife, Stephanie, Judson Hannigan and his wife, Antonia and Edward Hannigan and his wife, Kerry; and seven great-grandchildren. Survivors also include brother, Thomas Fava and his wife, Terry and brother, John Fava and his wife, Matilde; and several nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2016 and his sons, Anthony Rocco Fava in 1991 and Edward Paul Fava in 2016. He also was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Anthony and Bernard.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 20 at the Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharp Funeral Home, 584 Gramatan Ave., Mt. Vernon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at Saints Peter and Paul and St. Ursula Church, 129 E Birch St., Mount Vernon, NY with burial to follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 95 Kings Highway, New Rochelle, NY.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the New York State Veterans Home at Montrose. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in honor of Edward Fava may be made to Anthony T. Fava American Legion Post, 780 Gramatan Ave., Mount Vernon 10552.
Arrangements under the direction of Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home
914-699-4010. www.yannantuonofh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019