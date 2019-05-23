|
|
Edward J. Clarke
November 27, 1925 - May 22, 2019
Walden, NY
Edward "Ed" Clarke, 83 years old, a true gentleman who was born at home, died peacefully at his home on May 22, 2019.
Born November 27, 1935 in Scranton, PA to Edward Clarke Sr. and Genevieve (Loftus) Clarke, Ed married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Tompkins, on December 31, 1956. The love and devotion the two shared over their 63 year marriage was awe-inspiring. Ed tended to "his girl" till the end of his life.
Ed proudly served in the United States Army and moved his family to New York to work as Plant Manager for Shared Textile Services. Retiring in 2001, Ed kept busy keeping up on the latest technology, music and being "Papa" to his grandchildren, who he referred to as "The Magnificent Seven". Ed even found the time to bowl a perfect 300 game or two. Ed was known for his calm, kind nature, great sense of humor, amazing patience and love of family.
In addition to his beloved wife, Ed is survived by son, David (Dawna) Clarke of Maybrook, NY, daughters Cindy (Timothy) Costello of Pine Bush, NY, Lisa (John) Mulqueen of Montgomery, NY, and Anna (Stephen) McGowan of Walden, NY; grandchildren: Joseph, Evan and Shea Clarke, Alyssa DeJong, Kaitlyn, Brooke and John Mulqueen; grandchildren of the heart: Christy DeJong, Alana Costello and Christopher McGowan; sister-in-law, Settimia "Chip" Clarke of Exeter, PA, brother-in-law, Barry (Sandra) Tompkins of Scranton, PA and many adored nieces and nephews.
Edward was predeceased by sisters: Dorothy Clarke, Doris (Robert) Wilson, Patricia (William) Murray; brothers: John (Dell) Clarke and Donald Clarke Sr.; brothers-in-law: Irwin (Bea), Jack (Nancy), William Sr., Robert and Harold (Beverly) Tompkins.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 25th at Most Precious Blood Church, 42 Walnut St., Walden, NY 12586. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2019