Edward J. Cooney
February 3, 1961 - September 22, 2019
McAfee, NJ
Edward J. Cooney, 58 lost his battle with his disease and passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Ed was born on February 3, 1961 in Astoria Queens, NY to Thomas and Edith (Langendorfer) Cooney. At age three his parents moved to Pleasant Valley Lake in McAfee, NJ where he attended and graduated from Vernon High School.
Having earned his CDL license at 18, Ed enjoyed driving in many capacities - school bus driver - Eagle ambulance, worked as a Transportation Coordinator for Sussex House at Newton Hospitial for 19 years and then for Bridgeway. Ed was a hard worker who held many part time jobs with Barry's towing, ski patrol at Vernon Valley and Mountain Creek. In his free time you would find him riding his Harley.
Ed was known for his drumming skills and played nights and weekends with known bands - "Up in Arms" - "The Third Rail" - Carl Richards Band".
He was predeceased by his wife Teresa Burns. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Edie Cooney; a sister, Linda and her husband, Tim Small, their children Jason, Corey and Tyler of Hardyston; his brother, Kenneth Cooney of Steamboat CO and his former wife, Vivian Cooney and her daughter, Brittnay Brown.
Ed will be remembered for his sense of humor, his drumming skills and his willingness to help others.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th with services at 4 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ ( GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court).
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Park Way, Suite 100, Mechanicsburg, PA or Fr. Johns Animal House, 50 Father Johns Ln, Lafayette, NJ 07848 would be appreciated.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019