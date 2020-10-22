Edward J. Hodas, Sr.
January 5, 1929 - October 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Edward J. Hodas, Sr. of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Born in Bronx, NY on January 5, 1929, he was the son of Joseph Hodas and Florence Barbieri.
Ed was a retired truck driver for West Shore Envelope Company of New York City.
A proud veteran, Ed served in the U.S. Navy 1946-1948. An active member of the Warwick American Legion Post 214, he served as chairman of the flag placement committee. He was also an active member of the VFW 4662 and the Knights of Columbus. Ed was a longtime volunteer at St. Anthony Community Hospital, offering a friendly face to those who needed care. He also served as usher for many years at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church.
Ed is survived by his family who meant the world to him: his daughter, Noreen Meduski; son, Edward Hodas, Jr.; seven grandchildren: Troy Hodas, Meghan Meduski, Shane Meduski, Kelsey Meduski, Rachel Tutko, Luke Hodas and Lindsey Hodas; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Rita Presseau. Ed was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Margaret, earlier this year; two sisters, Florence Liske and Irene Hogan and a brother, Robert Hodas.
Private graveside services will be held. A Mass for Ed and Marge will be planned at a later time when everyone can attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com