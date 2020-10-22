1/1
Edward J. Hodas Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Hodas, Sr.
January 5, 1929 - October 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Edward J. Hodas, Sr. of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Born in Bronx, NY on January 5, 1929, he was the son of Joseph Hodas and Florence Barbieri.
Ed was a retired truck driver for West Shore Envelope Company of New York City.
A proud veteran, Ed served in the U.S. Navy 1946-1948. An active member of the Warwick American Legion Post 214, he served as chairman of the flag placement committee. He was also an active member of the VFW 4662 and the Knights of Columbus. Ed was a longtime volunteer at St. Anthony Community Hospital, offering a friendly face to those who needed care. He also served as usher for many years at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church.
Ed is survived by his family who meant the world to him: his daughter, Noreen Meduski; son, Edward Hodas, Jr.; seven grandchildren: Troy Hodas, Meghan Meduski, Shane Meduski, Kelsey Meduski, Rachel Tutko, Luke Hodas and Lindsey Hodas; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Rita Presseau. Ed was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Margaret, earlier this year; two sisters, Florence Liske and Irene Hogan and a brother, Robert Hodas.
Private graveside services will be held. A Mass for Ed and Marge will be planned at a later time when everyone can attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved