Edward J. Pfizenmaier, III
May 20, 1952 - January 20, 2020
Tuxedo, NY
Edward J. Pfizenmaier, III of Tuxedo, NY passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ. He was 67 years old.
Son of the late Arlene Koster and Edward J. Pfizenmaier, Jr, he was born on May 20, 1952 in Teaneck, NJ.
Prior to his recent retirement, Edward was the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Tuxedo and was a very active member in his community. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion in Southfields, NY, a former member of the Tuxedo Fire Company, and a very active member of the Tuxedo Recreation Department, as well as being a member of the Tuxedo-Weewah Fishing Club, and also worked security for the Renaissance Fair. In his spare time, he was very active with his grandchildren's sports and extra-curricular activities, he enjoyed coaching them and spending time hiking, family camping trips and vacations to the New Jersey shore. Along with the love of taking pictures of his family, he loved videotaping bird hunting with his son and grandson, he was an avid photographer and collector, he loved collecting and setting up Lionel trains under the Christmas tree, and was an electronics enthusiast and repairman.
He is survived by his loving wife Jill Behnke Pfizenmaier; his two children: Edward J Pfizenmaier and his wife Emily, of Tuxedo NY, and Heather Pfizenmaier and her fiancé Chris McGrady of Highland Mills, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Melissa Pfizenmaier and her fiancé Dave Pirrone of Raritan, NJ; his brother Jeffrey Pfizenmaier and his wife Cathi of San Diego, CA; and his three grandchildren: Ryan, Madison, and Alaina; along with several nieces and nephews on the East and West Coasts.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at the Funeral Home. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020