Edward J. Rayfield
September 25, 1962 - August 31, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Edward J. Rayfield, age 56 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Matamoras, PA.
He was born on September 25, 1962 in Pompton Plains, NJ, the son of Edward and Jean Cheatham Rayfield.
Ed proudly served our country with the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his sons, Edward, Jarred, Darren, David and Jamie Rayfield, his daughter; one grandchild; his four brothers, Robert, Matthew, Michael, and Christopher Rayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Interment will follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019