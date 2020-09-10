Edward John Langen
January 27, 1941 - September 3, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Edward John Langen of Washingtonville, NY passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Edward, known as Whitey, was born to Henry and Marie (Woeste) Langen on January 27, 1941 in Manhattan, NY, growing up in Sunnyside, Queens.
Edward retired from Verizon as a Troubleshooter. He enjoyed Bowling and playing golf. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.
Edward is survived by his beloved sons, Edward Henry Langen and Randall Langen and his wife, Tuo Ji. He is also survived by his caring sister, Adeline O'Rourke. Edward was predeceased by his wife, Patricia in 2005.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3 to 7p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Burial will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m., St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com