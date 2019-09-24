Home

David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 496-9106
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
29 High Street
Chester, NY
View Map
Edward Joseph Calderin Obituary
Edward Joseph Calderin
March 25, 1960 - September 23, 2019
Chester, NY
Edward Joseph Calderin, 59, of Chester, New York, passed away on Monday, September 23. Edward was born in New York City, New York on March 25, 1960 to Enrique and Constance (Maisonet) Calderin.
He is survived by his parents of Chester, NY; beloved brother, Rick and his wife, Noreen of Rock Tavern, NY; Loving uncle to Jillian, Erica and Christine.
Edward "Eddie", as he was known to all that loved him, was a fun-loving kind soul that had a passion for music and animals. He often could be found with his head sets on listening to and creating his favorite tunes. When he was not playing his guitar or piano, he would be tinkering on one of his classic cars as he loved cars and driving and spent much of his life employed as a cross country truck driver. He was a fanatic NY Yankees fan and never missed an opportunity to cheer his team on.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, 4 to 8 p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 27, 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 29 High Street, Chester, New York.
Donation in Edwards name may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and to Humane Society Blooming Grove. To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
