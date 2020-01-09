|
Edward Joseph Hickey
October 21, 1939 - January 8, 2020
Newburgh, New York
Edward Joseph Hickey, 80, a retired Salesman and lifelong area resident entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 08, 2020. The son of the late Edward Hickey and Mary Maher, Ed was born on October 21, 1939 in Newburgh.
Ed was a 1959 Graduate of NFA. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Newburgh. He was a proud member of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He loved rooting for the Yankees and Jets and he loved to Golf! Ed was such a kind-hearted soul. Everyone he met, made a lasting impression on them as well as Ed. He will be deeply missed. His persona will live on through those he touched.
Ed is survived by his wife, Karen Kay (Krienhagen) Hickey, at home; his children, Susan Hebert and her husband, Bobby of Stony Brook, NY, Brian Edward Hickey, also of Stony Brook, Karen Rothaug, of Palm Harbor, FL, Staci Pomerantz and her husband, Jonathan of Wallkill, Jason Maraday and his wife, Jonlyn also of Wallkill and Leonard Molter of Florida; grandchildren, Jarrod Pomerantz, Caitlyn Valenzano, Alex Rothaug, Carly Hebert and Jacob Cole Maraday and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, from 4-7pm at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, at 11:30 am at Brooks Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020