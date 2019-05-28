Home

Edward L. Small Jr. Obituary
Edward L. Small, Jr.
June 28, 1964 - May 20, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Edward L. Small Jr. of Port Jervis, N.Y., a forklift operator for President's Container Manufacturing in Middletown, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Campbell Hall Health Care Facility. He was 54.
The son of Edward L. and Ada Woods Small, he was born on June 28, 1964 in Nyack, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Kristen Small at home; his children: Isabel Reyes; Rafael Reyes; Dasia Small; Leandra Small; Salissa Small; Jazauna Small and Edward Small III; his brother, Darryl Smith and his sister, Edith Small. He is also survived by his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019
