Edward Leonard Obituary
Baby Boy Edward Leonard was called to heaven on June 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Samantha Lane and Lawerence E. Leonard, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Lawerence E. Leonard, Sr., and Maria Mazzara; maternal grandparents, Diana and John Lane; great grandparent, Julius Leonard.
Services took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019
