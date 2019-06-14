|
Baby Boy Edward Leonard was called to heaven on June 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Samantha Lane and Lawerence E. Leonard, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Lawerence E. Leonard, Sr., and Maria Mazzara; maternal grandparents, Diana and John Lane; great grandparent, Julius Leonard.
Services took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019
