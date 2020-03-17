|
Edward Lloyd Berry
January 16, 1939 - February 24, 2020
Goshen, NY
Edward Lloyd Berry, who resided in Goshen, NY for 57 years, entered into eternal peace on February 24, 2020. He was born in Montclair, NJ to Edward L and Isabell Berry on January 16, 1939. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Mary Lee, for 53 years until her death in 2014. Together they lovingly raised three children and doted on their twelve grandchildren.
He was a very active member of the Goshen community. He spent his entire career in the insurance industry and was business owner of Wallace & Berry Insurance Agency in Goshen and Monroe. He was committed to serving the community he loved in a volunteer capacity by being a member of Rotary (44 years), Mason's, Jaycees and the First Presbyterian church.
Ted was an incredibly active man who was always looking to enjoy the outdoors. Sports were his way of unwinding...tennis, golf, skiing, biking and fly fishing. He would faithfully escape every weekend with Mary Lee to their retreat in the Catskill mountains where they would happily go from activity to activity like camp counselors. Any visitors had a hard time keeping up with Ted.
Ted is survived by his sister, Pat Armengol and her husband, Ronald of Melbourne Beach, FL and his children, Stephen Berry and his wife, Jennifer of Central Valley and their five kids (Alexa, Gillian, Jack, Corey and Daniel), Gayle Lerch and her husband, Mark of Allendale, NJ and their three kids (Stephanie, Cynthia and Andrew) and Ronald Berry and his wife, Georgie of Redding, CT and their four kids (Matthew, Charlie, Billy and Tommy).
Ted was predeceased by his sister Barbara McGill of Scituate, MA.
In light of the current health crisis, the family will be having a private burial to protect the health of all of Ted's family and friends. A memorial tribute will be posted online with access details available at donovanfunerals.com
In lieu of sending flowers,donations may be made to Goshen Rotary Club (Braeside Camp Fund).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020