Edward M. Chuckran, Sr.
July 20, 1936 - October 25, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Edward M. Chuckran, Sr., age 84 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 25, 2020 at Garnet Health in Middletown, NY. He was born on July 20, 1936 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Andrew I. and Pauline Gaydos Chuchran.
He proudly served our country with the U.S. Army. Ed retired as a school teacher and coach from the Port Jervis School District after dedicating over 30 years of teaching. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis, a member of the New York State Retired Teacher's Assoc., a member of the Deerpark Seniors and the Golden Age Club.
Edward celebrated 62 years of marriage with Hannah Sneddon Chuckran, who survives at home. He is also survived by her three sons: Edward and David Chuckran both of Port Jervis, and Daniel Chuckran and his wife, Kristen of Warwick, NY; his daughter-in-law, Julie Quick Chuckran; his beloved grandchildren: Kyle Chuckran, Hannah Tuttle, Troy, Nicholas, Avery Jane, and Eva Grace Chuckran; his beloved great grandchildren: Teagen and Marley Tuttle, Hazel Chuckran; the Burghardt nieces and nephews; his goddaughter, Irene Burghardt Hauge.
Edward was pre-deceased by his son, Thomas J. Chuckran; his sister, Cecilia Burghardt; his brother, Joseph Chuckran; his brother-in-law, Robert Burghardt; his mother and father-in law, Evan Reese and Sadie Spade Sneddon.
Visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Due to COVID-19, guidelines will be in place, masks must be worn at all time, and social distancing is mandated. Capacity is limited and there may be a wait time.
Prayers will be offered 10:15 a.m. Thursday, October 29 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow with military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
The family would prefer no flowers and if you so desire to donate to a special cause, contribuitons may be sent to the Port Jervis Boys Varsity High School Basketball Team, check payable to the Port Jervis Central School District., Tom Chuckran Memorial, 9 Thompson St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to the Port Jervis Recreation Dept., c/o John Faggione, 20 Hammond St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com