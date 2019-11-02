|
Edward M. "Ziggy" Rutan Jr.
August 26, 1947 - November 1, 2019
Orange Park, FL - Formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY
Edward M. "Ziggy" Rutan Jr. of Orange Park, FL and formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital in Middleburg, FL. He was 72.
He was born August 26, 1947 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Edward M. Rutan, Sr. and the late Dorothy M. Fellows Rutan. Ziggy married Anne "Randy" Ross on October 20, 1989 in Clearwater, FL.
He owned Continental Group, a Real Estate Development, Construction Management and Consulting company, for 35 years in Wappinger Falls, NY. Continental Group received the New York City Landmarks Commission award for the renovation of a historic cast iron building and won the Dutchess County Economic Development Business Excellence award for commercial real estate deal of the year, bringing the Gap Distribution Center to the region, creating more than 1,000 jobs.
Ziggy was a life member of the Port Jervis Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Anne "Randy" Rutan, at home; daughter: Christine Fantauzzi and her husband, Zachary of Saratoga Springs, NY; step-son: Ross Bersot of Moraga, CA; step-daughter: Audrey Bersot of Jacksonville, FL; sister: Pam Rutan Dillmuth and her husband, Douglas of Matamoras, PA; granddaughters: Olivia and Penelope Bersot and Isabelle Fantauzzi; also several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services and a burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019