Edward Noviski Sr.
February 23, 1935 - January 18, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Edward Noviski Sr. of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home. He was 84.
The son of the late Joseph Noviski and Blanche Morgiewicz Noviski, he was born on February 23, 1935 in Goshen, NY.
Dad enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was Co-owner of D & E Produce with his bother Daniel.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Plocharczyk and husband, Vincent; daughter-in-law, Tammy Noviski; two granddaughters, Amy and Gina Plocharczyk; nephews, Joseph, Dave and Mark Noviski; two great nephews, Nick and Daniel; along with several other nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Stephens Noviski, two sons, Kurt Alan Noviski and Edward Noviski Jr.; three sisters, Pauline McCollum, Lois Cucci and Elizabeth Bergamo; one brother, Daniel Noviski; and nephew, Daniel Budda.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 22nd at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020