Edward Orlowsky
August 14, 1927 - September 19, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Edward Orlowsky, a lifelong resident of Hurleyville, NY, passed away peacefully at Catskill Regional Medical Center on September 19, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 93.
Ed was born on August 14, 1927 in Hurleyville to the late Mary and Anthony Orlowsky. He attended the Little Red School House on Mitteer Road in Hurleyville, which still stands today, restored by the Snihora family. He later graduated with a class of eight from Hurleyville High School. Upon graduation, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. While in the Navy, he attended electrician school and became an electrician's mate in the Navy SeaBees, stationed in the Philippines. While on shore leave, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Grace Quick on June 24, 1945 in Port Jervis, NY. They were happily married for 67 years until her passing in 2011.
Ed was a retired engineer with the New York Telephone Company with over 34 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Post 1575, a life member of the Hurleyville Fire Department, a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a life member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the Hilltop Armory, a Scoutmaster for Troop 88 of Hurleyville, and a founding member of the Loch Sheldrake/Hurleyville Rod and Gun Club. Ed was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved Ellie and sharing stories of the good ol' days with his kids and grandkids over an ice cream cake and coffee. Heaven to Ed was sitting on a deer stand on a cold, crisp November morning; sitting in his rowboat in the middle of a pristine lake with his spinning rod and custom made lures; standing in a brush lot in fresh powder listening to his super beagle, Skippy, work a rabbit track; and of course, listening to the sounds of a Strauss Waltz played on piano by his beloved.
Ed spent summers traveling with his family in their travel trailer across the U.S. and Canada. He was a competitive marksman and pistol champion who competed all over the northeast, winning several awards and accolades. His den was adorned with trophies from big game hunts that spanned Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Colorado, New Finland, Nova Scotia, and Quebec. He was an accomplished hand-loader and mastered the art of fly-tying and stock checkering.
Later in life, Ed and Ellie spent the cold Sullivan County winters in Florida, but always happily returned to their home at 5 Columbia Drive in Hurleyville, which they built and lived in since 1960. They shared a "fairytale" relationship that started before they even knew each other, with Ellie playing the piano at Ed's graduation from high school.
Ed is survived by his children: Dr. Edward Eugene Orlowsky (Mary) of Arcadia, CA, Robert Orlowsky (Cathy) of Hurleyville, LeeAnn Besimer (Ron) of Fallsburg, NY, and Julie Orlowsky of Arcadia, CA; grandchildren: Christopher Orlowsky of Arcadia, CA, Marissa Williams (Bob) of Arcadia, CA, Sean Orlowsky of Arcadia, CA, Tanya Martinez (Carlos), of West Haverstraw, NY, Tara Adams of Hurleyville, Jennifer Poley (Ian) of Montgomery, NY, Brett Cookingham (Angie) of Woodbourne, NY, Craig Cookingham (Barb) of Loch Sheldrake, NY, and great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Eleanor Williams, Adam and Logan Denenberg, Analia Martinez, Noah Adams-Ippoliti, Ellie Poley, Aydeliz Cookingham, Kylie Helmich, and Brianna Cookingham.
Ed is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Eleanor, his parents, Mary Samco-Orlowsky and Anthony Orlowsky, and his sister, Lenora Edwards (Frank). He is also predeceased by a tremendous circle of friends and acquaintances from his New York Telephone Company extended family, and his treasured hunting and fishing companions.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY, followed by Firematic and Military service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name may be made to the Hurleyville Fire Department.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com