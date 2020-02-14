Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Edward R. Pasquale Jr. Obituary
Edward R. Pasquale, Jr.
August 2, 1979 - February 10, 2020
Tuxedo, NY
Edward "Eddie" R. Pasquale, Jr. passed away at home on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was 40 years old.
Son of Edward and Beverly Cornelius Pasquale, he was born August 2, 1979 in Suffern, NY.
He's a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High school and SUNY Orange. He loved playing guitar and painting.
Eddie was a graphic designer for Ferguson.com in Goshen, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Samona Rosborough Pasquale; his parents Edward and Beverly Pasquale of Tuxedo, NY; his brother Robert Pasquale and his wife Courtney of Monroe, NY; his sister Susan Pasquale and her fiancé Arthur Tobin of Middletown, NY; his nieces and nephews: Colin and Finley Pasquale, Adam Hernandez, Chloe Tash and Bradley Rosborough and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 8457828185 ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
