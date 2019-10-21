Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
Edward Spangenberg

Edward Spangenberg Obituary
Edward Spangenberg
January 3, 1929 - October 20, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Edward Spangenberg, age 90, of Port Jervis, NY passed away October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 3, 1929 in Port Jervis, NY the son of Paul and Thelma Bell Spangenberg.
Ed proudly served our country with the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Drew United Methodist Church, Port Jervis, the American Legion Post in Middletown, NY and the Metauque Falls Hunting Club.
Edward married Joyce M. Smith Spangenberg on February 5, 1954. She pre-deceased him February 9, 2009. He is survived by his two daughters, Janet Mikulak and her husband, Michael of Watertown, NY, Kim Hannigan and her husband, Donald of Port Jervis; his two sons, Mark Spangenberg and his wife, Rita of Dallas, Pennsylvania and Roy Spangenberg of Port Jervis; his beloved seven granddaughters: Kelly, Nicole, Amanda, Samantha, Kati, Ashley and Maryjane; his seven great-grandchildren, his three sisters-in-law, Joyce Spangenberg, Karen Wyatt and Betty Smith, several nieces and nephews. Ed was pre-deceased by his brother David Spangenberg.
Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 23 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Rev. Paul Zorn will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
