Edward T. Sampson
August 7, 1937 - February 27, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Edward T. Sampson, age 81, of the Town of Newburgh, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Son of the late Paul W. and Anabel J. (Jova) Sampson he was born on August 7, 1937 in Newburgh, NY.
"Ned", as he was known to family and friends was a lifelong area resident. After graduating from high school he went on to attend and graduate from Brown University majoring in Journalism and then served several years active duty in the United States Coast Guard. Upon his discharge he worked for several publishing houses over the years and later went on to work for and retired from USMA, West Point, NY. Ned's passion was hiking. Over the course of his lifetime he hiked every local mountain from Bear Mountain to Mt. Beacon and Breakneck, the Adirondack's, Catskill's and the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Survivors include his sister, Joan S. Schmidt and her husband, Richard of Bowie, MD. Two nieces and one nephew also survive.
A private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Plans for a Memorial Service to honor Ned's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of White, Venuto and Morrill, FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 562-6550, or visit www.WhiteandVenuotFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019