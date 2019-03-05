|
Edward T. Sampson
August 7, 1937 - February 27, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Edward T. Sampson, age 81, of the Town of Newburgh, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Son of the late Paul W. and Anabel J. (Jova) Sampson, he was born on August 7, 1937 in Newburgh, NY.
"Ned", as he was known to family and friends, was a lifelong area resident. He attended Newburgh Free Academy, Andover Academy and went on to attend and graduate from Brown University majoring in journalism and then served several years active duty in the United States Coast Guard. Upon his discharge he worked for several publishing houses. He later went on to work for and retired from USMA, West Point, NY.
Ned's passion was hiking. Over the course of his lifetime he hiked every local mountain from Bear Mountain to Mt. Beacon and Breakneck, the Adirondack's, Catskill's and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. He was a great fan of Ivy League football and hockey.
Survivors include his sister, Joan S. Schmidt and her husband, Richard of Bowie, MD. Nieces, Heidi M. Jordan, Jennifer E. Schmidt and nephew, Paul B. Schmidt also survive.
A private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Plans for a Memorial Service to honor Ned's life will be announced at a later date.
